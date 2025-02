AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar

AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "We are sure that the people have voted for the politics of development. Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM for the 4th time. We have seen in various elections that there are discrepancies in data. We made a site of our own and uploaded the form-17 data that we had. The BJP and Congress have contested the elections in alliance."