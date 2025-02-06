ChatGPT down globally

ChatGPT down globallyFebruary 06, 2025 10:46
ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot by OpenAI, experienced a significant global outage this morning, leaving users worldwide unable to access its services.
Reports of issues surged around the early hours of February 6, with over 1,400 users logging complaints on platforms like Downdetector.
The vast majority of these reports, over 98%, specifically cited problems with ChatGPT, indicating a widespread disruption in the chatbot's functionality.
Users Flock to X for ConfirmationAs ChatGPT remained inaccessible, users quickly turned to X (formerly Twitter) to verify the issue.
One user wrote, "I actually love Twitter because anytime I think it's just me, I come here and find out that everyone is thinking the exact same way. So I can confirm ChatGPT is down." Another user humorously posted, "Whenever ChatGPT is down, I hop on Twitter and search 'ChatGPT down,' and always see a flood of tweets confirming my experience. Twitter is goated fr."