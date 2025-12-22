HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Doctor assaults patient at Shimla hospital

Mon, 22 December 2025
21:04
image
A doctor allegedly assaulted a patient at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Monday, triggering protests after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said action against the accused doctor has been initiated and a report has been sought.

Further action will be taken after the report is received, he said.

Rao added that the victim has lodged a police complaint and an FIR has been filed against the doctor.

In the viral video, the doctor is seen punching a patient who was lying on a hospital bed. The patient is seen resisting by kicking, while two other persons try to restrain both of them. The patient suffered a nose injury in the incident. 

The video, shot by a person accompanying the patient, sparked a furore after it was widely shared on social media, following which hundreds of people staged a protest outside the hospital premises.

According to the victim, a resident of Nerwa in Shimla district, he had come to the hospital for endoscopy and was advised by a doctor to rest for a few hours.

He said that he was asked to lie down on a vacant bed. While he was resting, the accused doctor arrived and allegedly began misbehaving with him. The victim claimed that when he asked the doctor to behave respectfully, the doctor assaulted him.

The accused doctor, however, claimed that the patient had misbehaved with him. Following the incident, patients and local residents staged protests, demanding strict action against the doctor.   -- PTI 

