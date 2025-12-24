'You killed Hadi': Big charge against Yunus regime

11:24

Days after Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi died after being shot in the head in Dhaka, his brother has accused a section within the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of orchestrating the assassination to derail the upcoming national election in February.





"Osman was killed when you are in govt, so you cannot shrug off your responsibility. You will have to face justice. If you think you will leave the country after two months, it won't be possible," Bangladeshi media quoted Sharif Omar Hadi.





"You killed Hadi and now you are using his death to derail the election process in Bangladesh," he added.





Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.





The 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday. Hadi was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.





The interim government of Muhammad Yunus staged a nationwide mourning for Hadi's death on Saturday and said no stone would be left unturned to track down his killers as violence erupted in Dhaka and other major cities afresh over the attack and subsequent death.