Nepal allows Indian high-value notes after a decade-long ban

Tue, 16 December 2025
10:28
Nepal has eased restrictions on carrying high-denomination Indian currency in the Himalayan nation, ending a decade-long ban, according to an official statement.

Individuals can hold Indian banknotes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 up to a maximum limit of INR 25,000 per person. The decision was made during Monday's cabinet meeting, according to cabinet sources.

Under the revised provision, both Nepali and Indian citizens may bring the higher denomination bank notes into Nepal from India or carry them from Nepal to India.

The Cabinet decision on Monday follows amendments by the Reserve Bank of India to the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015. 

The amendment permits Indian, Nepali and Bhutanese nationals to carry higher-denomination Indian currency while travelling to and from India.

According to Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) spokesperson Guru Prasad Paudel, once the government decision is published in Nepal gazette, NRB will issue a circular to this effect that would legalise the use of higher denomination Indian bank notes by individuals travelling to Nepal from India or from Nepal to India.

This will facilitate tourists as well as business people from both countries to travel or carry out business with each other's country. 

"This was our longstanding request and India responded positively,"

Poudel was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

"Large numbers of Nepalis travel to India for various purposes, and the currency restrictions have created difficulties for a long time, especially for migrant workers who earn in India."

Many migrant workers are forced to bring home their earnings in low-denomination notes, making them more vulnerable to theft and pickpocketing during travel. A number of Nepalis have also been jailed for carrying Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in the past, the report added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! WB SIR: EC publishes deleted voters' list from draft roll
LIVE! WB SIR: EC publishes deleted voters' list from draft roll

Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday morning that 'Philippine immigration authorities said the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney visited the country last month and travelled on Indian passports.'

4 dead as dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra e-way
4 dead as dense fog triggers vehicle-pile-up on Delhi-Agra e-way

A major pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, India, resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries due to dense fog and low visibility.

'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'
'My Husband Was Killed For His Religious Identity'

A street vendor in Bihar's Nawada district died after a group of youth tortured him for hours because he was Muslim.

Nitish pulls down doctor's hijab; Oppn questions mental state
Nitish pulls down doctor's hijab; Oppn questions mental state

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sparked controversy after pulling the hijab off a newly recruited AYUSH doctor's face during an appointment ceremony. The incident has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

