HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'RAM G Bill will weaken MGNREGA,' says Priyanka

Tue, 16 December 2025
Share:
13:16
image
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the government over its bill to replace MGNREGA, saying that it stands to "weaken" the original Act's guaranteed 100 days of employment to the poorest of the poor.
   
The Congress general secretary also said she does not understand the Modi government's "obsession" with renaming schemes.
 
"Firstly, the process of renaming schemes costs a lot of money to the country, so I don't understand why they are doing it," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.
 
Second, MGNREGA guaranteed 100 days of employment to the poorest of the poor, but the new bill will weaken this right under MGNREGA, she said.
 
The government has added two or three things to the bill that superficially suggest an increase in the number of working days. "But has the wage rate been increased?" She asked.
 
"For so many years, you (government) have been reducing funds for MGNREGA, wherever one goes, labourers will say money has not come," Priyanka Gandhi said.
 
Earlier, the gram panchayat used to decide the work to be done under the scheme, but this bill gives the Centre that right and where funds are to be allocated, she said.
 
"So the right of the gram panchayat to decide where to allocate funds and where to get the work done is being snatched away. So from all perspectives we feel this bill is wrong," Priyanka Gandhi said.
 
The Congress has strongly objected to the bill that seeks to replace MGNREGA.  It said erasing Mahatma Gandhi's name shows how "hollow and hypocritical" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gestures of paying homage to the Father of the Nation are.
 
The opposition party has alleged that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, "attacks the soul" of rights-based guarantee by replacing it with a scheme "stacked against" the states and the workers and defies the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In special gesture, Jordanian Crown Prince drives Modi
LIVE! In special gesture, Jordanian Crown Prince drives Modi

Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list
Over 58L names deleted as EC publishes Bengal's SIR draft list

The Election Commission released the names of deleted voters in West Bengal ahead of the publication of the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming assembly elections.

Relief for Gandhis; ED's National Herald chargesheet rejected
Relief for Gandhis; ED's National Herald chargesheet rejected

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

'Most Expensive Indian Player Will Be...'
'Most Expensive Indian Player Will Be...'

Overall, in his IPL career, Ravi Bishnoi has picked up 72 wickets in 77 games at an economy rate of 8.21.

13 dead, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up
13 dead, 25 injured in Yamuna Expressway pile-up

A major pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, India, resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries due to dense fog and low visibility.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO