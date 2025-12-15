HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.74 against US dollar

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
20:03
image
The rupee on Monday crashed to its lowest-ever level of 90.80 before settling at a fresh all-time low of 90.74 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a loss of 25 paise over its previous close, weighed down by uncertainty over an India-US trade deal and persistent foreign fund outflows. 

Forex traders said prevailing risk-averse market sentiment, compounded by strong US dollar demand from importers, further dented investor sentiment. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.53 against the US dollar, then lost ground and fell to a record intra-day low of 90.80, registering a 31-paise decline from its previous close. 

At the end of trade on Monday, the rupee was quoted at a record low of 90.74 (provisional), down 25 paise over its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee had slipped 17 paise to close at an all-time low of 90.49 against the American currency. 

"The Indian rupee plunged to a record low, positioning it as the worst performer among the Asian currencies. Despite the better-than-expected trade balance number, the rupee was unable to find support," said Dilip Parmar, research analyst, HDFC Securities. 

Parmar further noted, "This lack of resilience is primarily attributed to a significant demand-supply imbalance, driven by high dollar demand from importers and persistent capital outflows, which remain the biggest concerns for the currency." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.74 against US dollar
LIVE! Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.74 against US dollar

Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin's selection is a bold political decision by the Two Gujaratis.When Rahul Gandhi has resurrected the issue of social justice, the BJP and the Two Gujaratis are sticking to their plan and agenda, explains Sheela Bhatt.

NIA charges 6, two terror groups in Pahalgam attack
NIA charges 6, two terror groups in Pahalgam attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF).

Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages
Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages

The much-anticipated deportation of Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand to India is now in its final stage, with top sources indicating they are likely to be sent back to India soon.

Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara
Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO