HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: Court extends custody of Bilal Nasir Malla, Shoyeb for 4 days

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
19:48
image
The Special National Investigation Agency court on Monday extended the custody of Dr Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb, arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case, for a further four days.

Both accused were produced after their NIA custody expired.

Principal district and session judge (special NIA judge) extended the custody of Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb. 

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.During the hearing, the special NIA judge also allowed an application of NIA seeking permission to take handwriting samples of Bilal Nasir Malla. 

Thereafter, the handwriting samples were obtained before the magistrate.

A total of 15 people lost their lives and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and assistant professor in the general medicine department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.74 against US dollar
LIVE! Rupee slumps to all-time low of 90.74 against US dollar

Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin
Why The '2 Gujaratis' Chose Nitin Nabin

Nitin Nabin's selection is a bold political decision by the Two Gujaratis.When Rahul Gandhi has resurrected the issue of social justice, the BJP and the Two Gujaratis are sticking to their plan and agenda, explains Sheela Bhatt.

NIA charges 6, two terror groups in Pahalgam attack
NIA charges 6, two terror groups in Pahalgam attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF).

Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages
Process to deport Luthra brothers in final stages

The much-anticipated deportation of Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand to India is now in its final stage, with top sources indicating they are likely to be sent back to India soon.

Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara
Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO