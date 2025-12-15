HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA files chargesheet against 7 in Pahalgam attack case

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
19:06
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba/The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisation. 

The chargesheet, which details Pakistan's conspiracy, roles of the accused, and supporting evidence  in the case, has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack. 

The attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists, left 25 tourists and one local civilian dead. 

Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt has also been named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court in Jammu. 

NIA's chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by Indian security forces during the Operation Mahadev in Srinagar, in July 2025.     

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA files chargesheet against 7 in Pahalgam attack case
LIVE! NIA files chargesheet against 7 in Pahalgam attack case

Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara
Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?
Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?

Lionel Messi's final stop on his G.O.A.T India Tour produced a memorable crossover moment between football and cricket in New Delhi on Monday.

Goa nightclub fire: HC converts civil suit into PIL, says....
Goa nightclub fire: HC converts civil suit into PIL, says....

The Bombay High Court converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying "someone has to be held accountable" for the tragedy in which 25 people were killed.

Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination
Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the forensic examination of leaked audio clips related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning why the entire available audio was not sent for analysis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO