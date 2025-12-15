NIA files chargesheet against 7 in Pahalgam attack case

19:06





The chargesheet, which details Pakistan's conspiracy, roles of the accused, and supporting evidence in the case, has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack.





The attack, which involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists, left 25 tourists and one local civilian dead.





Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt has also been named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet, filed before the NIA special court in Jammu.





NIA's chargesheet further names the three Pakistani terrorists killed by Indian security forces during the Operation Mahadev in Srinagar, in July 2025.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayiba/The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisation.