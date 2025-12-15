HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

President Murmu to visit Karnataka, TN, Telangana from Dec 16 to 22

Mon, 15 December 2025
Share:
18:49
image
President Drouapdi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22, her office said on Monday. 

On Tuesday, Murmu will inaugurate the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

"On December 17, the president will perform 'darshan' and 'aarti' at the Golden Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Later, she will reach the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum, Secunderabad, for a winter sojourn," the statement said. 

On December 19, Murmu will inaugurate a national conference for the chairpersons of public service commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission in Hyderabad. 

"On December 20, the president will address a conference on Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress', being organised in Hyderabad by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA files chargesheet against 7 in Pahalgam attack case
LIVE! NIA files chargesheet against 7 in Pahalgam attack case

Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara
Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?
Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?

Lionel Messi's final stop on his G.O.A.T India Tour produced a memorable crossover moment between football and cricket in New Delhi on Monday.

Goa nightclub fire: HC converts civil suit into PIL, says....
Goa nightclub fire: HC converts civil suit into PIL, says....

The Bombay High Court converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying "someone has to be held accountable" for the tragedy in which 25 people were killed.

Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination
Manipur violence: SC seeks clarity on audio clip examination

The Supreme Court has raised concerns about the forensic examination of leaked audio clips related to the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, questioning why the entire available audio was not sent for analysis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO