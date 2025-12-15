President Murmu to visit Karnataka, TN, Telangana from Dec 16 to 22

18:49





On Tuesday, Murmu will inaugurate the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on Tuesday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.





"On December 17, the president will perform 'darshan' and 'aarti' at the Golden Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Later, she will reach the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bolarum, Secunderabad, for a winter sojourn," the statement said.





On December 19, Murmu will inaugurate a national conference for the chairpersons of public service commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission in Hyderabad.





"On December 20, the president will address a conference on Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress', being organised in Hyderabad by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary," the statement said. -- PTI

