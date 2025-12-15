HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Won't question EVMs because....: Supriya Sule

Mon, 15 December 2025
18:54
NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has said she will not blame the electronic voting machines (EVM) as she has been elected for four terms because of the same machines. 

Sule's NCP-SP is part of the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition comprising the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). 

"I have been elected on the same machine, so I will not question the EVMs or VVPATs," Sule, the four-term Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Maharashtra and the working president of the NCP-SP, said in the Lok Sabha during the debate on election reforms. 

"I am not speaking against the machine. I am making a very limited point, and with great expectations from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has got such a big mandate in Maharashtra," Sule said. -- PTI

