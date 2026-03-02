HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MHA warns states of possible violence after US-Iran attack

Mon, 02 March 2026
10:46
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a cautionary letter to all state governments, urging heightened vigilance against potential communal violence in India following the recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. 

The correspondence, circulated on February 28, warned that the developments abroad could have "ripple effects" domestically, particularly through inflammatory rhetoric in religious gatherings. In its advisory, the MHA asked state authorities to monitor and identify "pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons" that could incite unrest or communal tensions within local communities. The letter underscores the need for intensified intelligence sharing and preventive action to avert any law-and-order breakdown. The alert from the Home Ministry comes amid a sharp escalation in the Middle East, where a reported joint military operation by the US and Israel targeted Iranian cities and military infrastructure, heightening fears of a broader regional conflict. 

India has responded by urging restraint from all parties and stressing the importance of safeguarding the safety of its citizens, including many residing in the Gulf. Officials in New Delhi have been closely watching the situation not only for its geopolitical ramifications but also for the possibility that heightened emotions over international events could be exploited by extremist elements within India to stir local tensions. 

The government's advice to states blends routine law-and-order preparedness with a specific focus on speeches and sermons that might "aggravate communal sentiments" at a sensitive moment. Security analysts say that India's diverse social fabric makes it susceptible to rapid escalation of tensions if not carefully managed, particularly after major global incidents that resonate with domestic communities. -- PTI

