HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
10:24
image
Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been severely disrupted, resulting in passengers stranded, stating that many flights to the Middle East are getting cancelled. 

A passenger claimed that almost all routes to the Middle East are getting cancelled, which makes travelling to Mecca and Medina for Ramadan difficult. 

"I work in the travel industry. An Air India flight from Mumbai, in which a few of my clients were supposed to travel, has also been cancelled... We are not getting any updates on rescheduling...People from here go to Mecca and Medina for worship during Ramadan. Almost all flights to the Middle East are currently being cancelled," he said.

Another person, Rafia Khan, who was there to drop off her parents, praised the airport staff for providing critical information amidst the chaos of a rapidly evolving regional warzone. 

"We have been told that all flights to Saudi Arabia are on time. We were scared because the Gulf is on fire today, and our parents are going to a place which is a warzone. We faced a lot of trouble in contacting the airlines repeatedly. A lot of passengers were overburdened with queries... But the staff was very courteous and nice to us. They gave us details of all flights properly... We were given the correct information because of which we were able to come to the airport and see them off," she said. 

The Delhi Airport have issued a travel advisory on their official X handle, given the unfolding conflict, stating "Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, westbound international flights continue to experience disruptions and schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi
LIVE! Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi

Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia
Modi dials Netanyahu amid escalation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, conveying India's concerns and emphasizing the importance of civilian safety. The conversation follows...

Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump
Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump

Trump also asserted that US forces had struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and air defence systems.

UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead
UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28.

'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'
'Taliban Has Been Giving Pakistan Army Hell'

'We need to give Pakistan something serious to think about on its eastern front -- that is the only way to actually help Afghanistan right now.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO