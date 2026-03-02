Hard to contact airlines, say passengers stranded in Delhi

10:24





A passenger claimed that almost all routes to the Middle East are getting cancelled, which makes travelling to Mecca and Medina for Ramadan difficult.





"I work in the travel industry. An Air India flight from Mumbai, in which a few of my clients were supposed to travel, has also been cancelled... We are not getting any updates on rescheduling...People from here go to Mecca and Medina for worship during Ramadan. Almost all flights to the Middle East are currently being cancelled," he said.





Another person, Rafia Khan, who was there to drop off her parents, praised the airport staff for providing critical information amidst the chaos of a rapidly evolving regional warzone.





"We have been told that all flights to Saudi Arabia are on time. We were scared because the Gulf is on fire today, and our parents are going to a place which is a warzone. We faced a lot of trouble in contacting the airlines repeatedly. A lot of passengers were overburdened with queries... But the staff was very courteous and nice to us. They gave us details of all flights properly... We were given the correct information because of which we were able to come to the airport and see them off," she said.





The Delhi Airport have issued a travel advisory on their official X handle, given the unfolding conflict, stating "Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, westbound international flights continue to experience disruptions and schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport." -- ANI

Amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been severely disrupted, resulting in passengers stranded, stating that many flights to the Middle East are getting cancelled.