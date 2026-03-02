HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Afghanistan bombs military bases in Pakistan

Mon, 02 March 2026
10:51
File pic
Amid escalated cross-border tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate stated that it had carried out airstrikes on major military installations in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, describing the action as a response to Pakistani air raids on Afghan territory. 

In a post on X, the Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan stated that the Afghan Air Force conducted "effective airstrikes" targeting important Pakistani military facilities. 

According to the statement, the strikes include the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with other military sites housing key facilities and centres. 

"The Air Force of the National Defense Ministry today once again carried out effective airstrikes on important military bases in Pakistan. These strikes included Nur Khan Base in Rawalpindi, and the 12th Brigade base in Quetta, Balochistan, and the Khoizai camp in the Mohmand Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and some other military sites in Pakistan that house important military facilities and centers. These attacks resulted in significant damage to these targets," the post read. -- PTI

