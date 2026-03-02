Abu Dhabi, Dubai stock markets shut on March 2-3 amid conflict

10:18





The Capital Market Authority announced that the country's stock markets, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, will be closed on the specified dates.





The authority said the decision was taken in line with its regulatory and supervisory mandate and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. It added that it will continue to closely monitor regional developments, assess the situation on an ongoing basis, and take any additional measures as required in light of evolving circumstances -- ANI

The stock markets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai will remain closed for two days -- Monday, March 2, and Tuesday, March 3, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to a news report by Gulf News.