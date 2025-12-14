HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi's air quality even worse today; AQI in 'severe' zone

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
10:57
image
Delhi battled toxic fumes on Sunday as the air quality slipped into the 'severe' category with a reading of 459, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
 
A thick layer of smog blanketed the city overnight, leaving people gasping for air.

As per the CPCB, an Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.
 
On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notch below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
 
The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. 
In light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode 
 
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again
LIVE! Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again

Violence in many parts of Kerala after civic poll results
Violence in many parts of Kerala after civic poll results

According to an FIR registered at Edachery police station, around 200 people marched towards the Congress office carrying dangerous weapons and vandalised the building, causing damage estimated at around Rs five lakh.

Kerala: BJP cracks Left citadel, Tharoor hails victory
Kerala: BJP cracks Left citadel, Tharoor hails victory

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive victory in Kerala's local body elections, dealing a blow to the LDF, while the BJP gained significant ground, including winning control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure
Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure

What should have been a landmark footballing moment in Kolkata turned into a cautionary tale on Saturday morning, as Lionel Messi's brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium was cut short amid crowd mismanagement

Delhi choked by year's worst AQI, strict curbs kick in
Delhi choked by year's worst AQI, strict curbs kick in

A thick layer of toxic smog enveloped the national capital on Saturday as air quality deteriorated sharply, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke the strictest curbs under Stage IV of the Graded Response...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO