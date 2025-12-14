HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Arjun Rampal confirms engagement with Gabriella Demetriades

Sun, 14 December 2025
17:05
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades. 

Both Rampal and Demetriades featured on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, where they discussed about their relationship. When Demetriades said they aren't yet married, Rampal added the couple is engaged.

Chakraborty shared a promo video of the episode on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

In the video, Demetriades said, "We're not married now, but who knows? To which Rampal replied, But we are engaged...We just broke it on your show." 
Which left Chakraborty surprised.

"Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72," Chakraborty wrote in the caption.

Demetriades and Rampal started dating in 2018 and welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019. Their second son, Arav, was born in 2023.

The actor was previously married to model and film producer Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

Rampal and Jesia tied the knot in 1998 and were granted a divorce in 2019. -- PTI

