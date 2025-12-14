HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Messi event chaos: Chief organiser sent to police custody

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
15:12
image
A court in Kolkata on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted a day ago, to 14-day police custody, an officer said. 

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar police on Saturday for mismanagement of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad. 

The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed", the officer said. 

"We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity," Datta's lawyer said. 

BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there. What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated. 

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipur
LIVE! Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipur

GPS spoofing, jamming rise, IATA warns pilots to stay alert
GPS spoofing, jamming rise, IATA warns pilots to stay alert

In recent times, there have also been instances of GPS spoofing and interference incidents at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai airports.

Jailed UP cleric booked in land grab, harassment case
Jailed UP cleric booked in land grab, harassment case

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, already jailed for his involvement in the 'I Love Muhammad' row, has been booked along with nine others for allegedly threatening a 95-year-old man and his family over a land dispute in Bareilly. The family alleges...

Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security
Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under "World Cup level" security measures, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Suspicious balloon with Pak flag found in Himachal
Suspicious balloon with Pak flag found in Himachal

A balloon with Pakistani markings was found on the roof of a house in Una, Himachal Pradesh, causing alarm among residents. Police are investigating the origin of the balloon.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO