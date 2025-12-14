Messi event chaos: Chief organiser sent to police custody

15:12





Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar police on Saturday for mismanagement of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.





The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being "victimised and framed", the officer said.





"We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity," Datta's lawyer said.





BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there. What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.





They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets. -- PTI

