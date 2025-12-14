HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP MLA among 3 legislators face bribery probe in Raj

Sun, 14 December 2025
16:55
The Rajasthan government on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into allegations against three legislators seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds. 

As part of the action, the MLA LAD accounts of the MLAs have been frozen pending the outcome of the inquiry. 

The action was taken following a media report accusing BJP MLA from Khinvsar Revantram Danga, Congress MLA from Hindaun Anita Jatav and independent MLA from Bayana Ritu Banawat of taking commission in exchange for a sanctioning amount from MLA LAD fund. 

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the report on corruption in the MLA fund is an extremely serious and concerning matter. 

"Our government follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption by any public servant. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared," he said in a post on X. 

"Instructions have been given to the chief secretary and the director general of police to conduct an inquiry through a high-level committee headed by the state chief vigilance commissioner (additional chief secretary, Home)," he said. -- PTI

