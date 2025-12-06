HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security tightened in Ayodhya on Babri demolition anniversary

Sat, 06 December 2025
09:44
Cops checking motorists in Ayodhya on Saturday./ANI on X
As Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, security forces in Ayodhya and across other areas of Uttar Pradesh are on alert and are conducting thorough checks of vehicles on all routes.

Speaking to ANI, Ayodhya superintendent of police Chakrapani Tripathi said that various checking points have been made across the district, and they have also requested the hotels to maintain records of visitors.

"There is an arrangement of checking at various points... We have requested all hotels and dharamshalas to maintain records of visitors staying there, which our officers will verify. Vehicles are being checked regularly. Our teams are also patrolling the ghats and other areas... There are separate teams for security checks and surveillance as well as for crowd management," the official said.

Security personnel have also been deployed at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) of Varanasi, Saravanan Thagamani, conveyed that thorough checks are being conducted across the city and security personnel are on high alert.

The official said, "Everyone in all the zone from Varanasi Commissionerate are on high alert... Checking is being conducted at Varanasi City, Varanasi Junction and Banaras Railway Stations and patrolling has been deployed at all the 84 ghats. Special surveillance will be conducted during evening aarti at Assi Ghat, Namo Ghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat." -- ANI

