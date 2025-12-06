HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No respite from toxic air in Delhi, AQI remains 'very poor'

Sat, 06 December 2025
12:34
The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am settled at 335.
   
According to the Central Pollution Control Board Sameer App, 36 monitoring stations across the capital also reported "very poor" air, with Mundka recording the worst levels at 387.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
 
Delhi's air quality has swung sharply through the week, the city recorded an AQI of 279 on Sunday, 304 on Monday, rose sharply to 372 on Tuesday, and stood at 342 on Wednesday. 
 
The city's AQI remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday with a reading of 304, and 327 on Friday.
 
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 6.8 degree Celsius, 2.7 degree Celsius below normal, with morning humidity at 95 per cent.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature may reach 24 degree Celsius under a partly cloudy sky. -- PTI

