Harassment: Shivakumar on Delhi police notice to him in National Herald case

12:54

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday termed the Delhi Police's notice to him, seeking financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case, as "harassment" and said he will fight it legally.





Condemning the move, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, questioned the need for a separate police probe when the ED had already filed a chargesheet in connection with the case.





The notice issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) states that Shivakumar is "supposed to have vital information" pertaining to the National Herald case registered on October 3 this year, against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.





"It is very shocking to me. I have provided all the details to the ED. The ED had summoned me and my brother (former MP D K Suresh) also. There is nothing wrong, it is our (party) institution (National Herald, Young India), and we being Congressmen, we have supported the institution, there is no hide and seek, everything is in black and white," Shivakumar said.





Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "I don't know. After ED has filed a charge sheet, there was no need for the police (Delhi police) to register a case. We will take up the case, we will fight it in the court of law."





In the notice dated November 29, the EOW has summoned Shivakumar to appear before it or provide the requested information by December 19 latest.





Calling the move as nothing but "harassment", the Deputy CM said, "What is there in it? It is our money, we can give it to anyone, whomever we like, when we pay taxes. There is nothing involved." -- PTI