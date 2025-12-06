IndiGo cancels over 200 flights from Delhi, Mumbai today

11:22

Passengers at the Mumbai airport after flight cancellations on Saturday./ANI on X





Of these cancelled flights, 109 IndiGo flights were cancelled at Mumbai airport, 51 arrivals and 58 departures, and 106 flights at Delhi airport, which included 54 departures and 52 arrivals, they said.





On Friday, when IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights from across airports, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, after maintaining a stoic silence over the grave crisis for three days, apologised in a video message for the major inconvenience caused to passengers due to the disruptions.





In the one-way video communication, Elbers also said that the airline was expecting fewer than 1,000 flights on Saturday.





It may be mentioned here that on Friday, DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by way of rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier, besides other relaxations.





Meanwhile, the pilots' body, Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) India, has taken a "strong" objection to the DGCA's "selective and unsafe" relief to IndiGo, saying that the relaxations have not just "destroyed regulatory parity but also placed millions of passengers at "heightened risk".





Following the meeting convened by the ministry of civil aviation with ALPA India and other pilot associations on December 5, the ministry announced that it has decided to place the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR in abeyance. -- PTI

