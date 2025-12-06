HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thane senior citizen loses Rs 1.06 crore in investment fraud

Sat, 06 December 2025
10:31
A 78-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city has allegedly been duped of Rs 1.06 crore in an online investment fraud after being lured with promises of lucrative returns, the police said on Saturday. 

The police have registered a case against one person in this connection, they said. 

The accused first added the senior citizen to a WhatsApp group and later lured him to join another group for investments, promising high returns, an official from Rabodi police station said. 

Believing the assurances, the victim allegedly made 21 online transfers to multiple bank accounts, amounting to Rs 1.06 crore between October and November. 

But when he asked for his money back, the accused stopped responding, the official said. 

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case on charges of cheating against the accused. 

A detailed probe was underway to trace the accused and identify the money trail, the police added. -- PTI

