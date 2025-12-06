Drugs worth Rs 11 cr seized, at least 6 peddlers arrested in Assam

11:11





The operations were carried out in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.





"Massive drugs haul in Assam today. From Karbi Anglong to Silchar, drug peddlers are having a run for their money as @assampolice keeps rolling out real-life Narcos episodes!" Sarma said in an X post on Friday.





He said the seized drugs included Yaba tablets and other contraband items.





Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.





Though the chief minister did not specify the number of people arrested, photographs shared by him on the social media site indicated that at least six peddlers have been apprehended. -- PTI

