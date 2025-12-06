SpiceJet adds more flights for Mumbai departures amid IndiGo disruption

10:16





Sharing the update on X on Saturday, the airline wrote, "We have added more Mumbai departures for 6 December for your convenience."





The airline shared a list of enhanced services covering popular routes such as Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Dubai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ayodhya, Goa, Patna, Pune, Udaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and others.





From Maharashtra, SpiceJet has significantly increased departures from Mumbai to meet demand across major routes.





For the National Capital region, the airline has scheduled six additional services.





For travellers heading to Rajasthan, Mumbai will be connected to Jaipur through three enhanced flights.





Additionally, Udaipur receives a dedicated service with one flight departing Mumbai at 08:55 and arriving at 10:20.





The airline has added three Mumbai-Chennai flights to Tamil Nadu. In the Uttar Pradesh sector, SpiceJet will fly four flights from multiple routes.





Three flights to West Bengal include those departing Mumbai and arriving in Kolkata and Bagdogra. -- ANI

