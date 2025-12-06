HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two int'l flights receive bomb threat at Hyd airport

Sat, 06 December 2025
10:58
A view of the Hyderabad airport./File image
Two international flights at Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat via email sent to the airport's customer support ID, said Hyderabad Airport GMR on Saturday.

According to Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the bomb threat. 

The BA 277 flight travelling from Heathrow to Hyderabad landed safely at 5:25 AM. 

Following the landing, standard safety protocols were initiated.

However, KU 373, travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad, returned to its departure airport, Hyderabad Airport, GMR said.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25AM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyd airport customer support id for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned back to departure airport," added Hyderabad Airport GMR.

Earlier, Air India flight 2879, travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad, received a bomb threat email on the Hyderabad airport customer support ID. 

However, the flight landed safely in the city at 8:45 PM, and following its landing, standard safety protocols were initiated.

"On 5th December 2025, a bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id for flight AI 2879 (Delhi to Hyd). The flight landed safely in Hyd at 8:45PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR. -- ANI

