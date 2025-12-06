Thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay tributes to Ambedkar

11:59

Photograph: @VarshaEGaikwad/X

Thousands of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converged at his memorial in Mumbai's Dadar area on Saturday to pay tributes to the social reformer on his death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who paid tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Shivaji Park.





The Governor said Ambedkar gave the country a Constitution which ensured equal rights to all people.





Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of Ambedkar's followers.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Ambedkar's visionary' leadership.





"Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values.





"May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in his message. -- PTI