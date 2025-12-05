IndiGo chaos: Pune airport deploys additional manpower

16:13





Airport officials said between midnight and 8 am on Friday, a total of 16 IndiGo arrival flights and 16 IndiGo departure flights were cancelled, while one Nagpur-Pune flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Operations of other airlines remained normal, they added. The airport said congestion at parking bays continued as several IndiGo aircraft remained stationed while awaiting operating crew, resulting in limited bay availability and causing sequential delays to subsequent arrivals and departures of multiple carriers.





"All airport teams remain fully mobilized across operations, terminal management, security, apron services and passenger facilitation to ensure smooth functioning," the statement said. -- PTI

Pune Airport on Friday said it has deployed additional manpower and strengthened coordination across all departments to manage passenger movement amid ongoing airline operational disruptions that have led to large-scale cancellations.