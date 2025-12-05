DGCA withdraws new pilot rest order after IndiGo chaos

13:53

Following the chaos caused by Indio flight cancellations at various airports, India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, withdrew the new weekly roster norm about weekly rest for pilots on Friday.





In a statement, the DGCA said, "In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations...the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect."

.