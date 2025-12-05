Total mess, no food or water, say upset Indigo passengers

13:18





Passengers across multiple airports expressed strong frustration over operational failure, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options. They said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left many stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.





Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers from Goa expressed disappointment and said that the airline offered an exchange so they could take a flight tomorrow, but it is not confirmed whether that flight will even depart.





"We have been told that our flight to Raipur has been cancelled. They are offering us an exchange so that we can take a flight tomorrow, but it is not confirmed whether that flight will even depart. We have to stay here for a day. They are asking us to speak to customer care," he told.





Another passenger expressed disappointment with IndiGo and told ANI that they were not informed the flight was being cancelled and had been standing in the queue for hours. "We were not informed that they are cancelling the flight...We have been awake since 5 am, and we have been waiting here for 2 hours. There is no information, and we are standing in the queue for hours, and now they are saying that they will not even provide the stay. Tomorrow, they are providing us with the flight, and we have a wedding to attend. So, it's a total mess...We are really disappointed with IndiGo," she said.





At Ahmedabad Airport, several travellers expressed their frustration. Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers said that they have not received any communication from the airline and the fare on other airlines has doubled.





"I had an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Varanasi scheduled yesterday...After numerous delays, we cancelled our flight, but we did not get back our luggage on time. We have been stranded here for almost 10-12 hours now, and we have received neither water nor food. It is a chaotic situation here. Taking another flight also doesn't seem very possible, other airlines have increased their airfare...The fare on other airlines has doubled-troubled," he told ANI.





Passengers have reported paying significantly higher fares for alternate travel arrangements. Tarang Rathod, whose flight to Delhi was cancelled, told ANI, "We reached the airport at 7:30 am for a 9:45 am flight, but there was no prior confirmation of cancellation.





Now, our rescheduled flight is a one-stop journey, causing nearly 12 hours of delay. The cost per adult for alternate flights is three times higher than usual, around Rs24,000-30,000."





Passengers across multiple airports have urged IndiGo to improve communication, provide timely updates, and ensure essential services for stranded travellers.





Meanwhile, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that all IndiGo flights scheduled to depart from the Airport have been cancelled until midnight on Friday. IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual. -- ANI

Flight operations at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, were severely disrupted on Friday, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers.