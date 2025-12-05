HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-Russia friendship remained steadfast like a pole star: PM

Fri, 05 December 2025
Share:
15:20
image
In a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Putin's visionary leadership in deepening the India-Russia ties and said that despite global challenges, the friendship has remained steadfast. 

He announced that the countries have discussed about an 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union. 

"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. Amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star. These relations, rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, have always stood the test of time. The relationship which stands on mutual respect and deep trust have always stood the test of times, " PM Modi said PM Modi shared that India and Russia have reached an understanding 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and his will diversify, balance and make trade and investment sustainable. 

Modi expressed optimism for the India-Russia Business forum which is scheduled to take place later today to serve as a platform for further strengthening the business ties between the two countries. 

"It will open new doors to export, co-production and co-innovation. Both sides are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union". "25 years ago, President Putin had laid the foundation of the India-Russia strategic partnership. 15 years ago, our relationship was lifted to special and privileged strategic partnership. He has consistently nurtured the relationship in the last 25 years," PM Modi said. 

Modi underlined India-Russia cooperation on energy and said that the two countries would continue this, while expanding to areas like critical minerals. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indigo chaos: Delhi-Mumbai return shoots up to Rs 36,000+
LIVE! Indigo chaos: Delhi-Mumbai return shoots up to Rs 36,000+

After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms
After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, sources told PTI that the DGCA has decided to withdraw the provision 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' from the FDTL norms.

IndiGo flight cancelled, newlyweds attend own reception online
IndiGo flight cancelled, newlyweds attend own reception online

Not meaning to miss the important day, the couple appeared on a large screen at the venue through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, greeted the guests and apologised for not being personally present.

IndiGo cancels all departing flights from Delhi, Chennai
IndiGo cancels all departing flights from Delhi, Chennai

Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations of all other carriers remain as scheduled.

Not neutral, India is on the side of peace, Modi tells Putin
Not neutral, India is on the side of peace, Modi tells Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is on the side of peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO