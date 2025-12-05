India-Russia friendship remained steadfast like a pole star: PM

15:20





He announced that the countries have discussed about an 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union.





"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. Amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star. These relations, rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, have always stood the test of time. The relationship which stands on mutual respect and deep trust have always stood the test of times, " PM Modi said PM Modi shared that India and Russia have reached an understanding 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and his will diversify, balance and make trade and investment sustainable.





Modi expressed optimism for the India-Russia Business forum which is scheduled to take place later today to serve as a platform for further strengthening the business ties between the two countries.





"It will open new doors to export, co-production and co-innovation. Both sides are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union". "25 years ago, President Putin had laid the foundation of the India-Russia strategic partnership. 15 years ago, our relationship was lifted to special and privileged strategic partnership. He has consistently nurtured the relationship in the last 25 years," PM Modi said.





Modi underlined India-Russia cooperation on energy and said that the two countries would continue this, while expanding to areas like critical minerals. -- PTI

