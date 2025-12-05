Upset pilots' body writes to DGCA over Indigo exemption

14:32





This comes ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday, according to the latest report.





In its letter addressed to the DGCA, ALPA highlighted that the decision to extend exemptions to the airline contradicts prior agreements, compromises pilot safety, and undermines the intent of the FDTL regulations, which are designed to protect passengers and crew.





"It is with profound concern and deep disappointment that we write to you regarding the recent selective dispensations granted to IndiGo Airlines in respect of the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR (Phase II). This decision, taken despite repeated representations, formal letters, and direct discussions with your esteemed office, has undermined the very spirit of the FDTL regulations and gravely compromised the safety of the flying public," the letter read.





The ALPA India cited the November 24, 2025, meeting with DGCA officials, where it was agreed that no exemptions motivated by commercial interests would be allowed.





"During our meeting on 24 November 2025, it was unequivocally agreed that no dispensation, exemption, or variation, particularly those motivated by commercial interests, would be granted to any operator. The consensus was clear: FDTL norms exist solely to safeguard human life, and any dilution of these limits would expose pilots, passengers, and aircraft to unacceptable risks," the letter read.





ALPA India further wrote that operators were given nearly two years to comply with the new FDTL norms in two phases, but the airline's winter 2025 roster increase, approved by the DGCA, led to operational disruptions only 35 days after Phase II implementation.





The letter called for immediate withdrawal of all selective dispensations, a thorough investigation into the alleged creation of an artificial pilot-shortage narrative, punitive action against responsible IndiGo management, and full enforcement of FDTL CAR without exemptions.





"All operators had almost two years to implement the new FDTL, and that too in two phases. Even with this ample time, IndiGo failed to organise its roster and instead increased its operations for Winter 2025 which was approved by your office.





"It is equally questionable how such large-scale disruptions surfaced 35 days after the implementation of Phase II on 1st November 2025, which was informed to them well in advance. These events raise serious concerns that an artificial crisis was engineered to exert pressure on the government for commercial gain under the pretext of "public inconvenience," the letter further read.





"Our strongest objection is to the nature of the dispensations granted. Not only has the night definition been relaxed, but the permitted number of landings encroaching on night has been doubled, from two to four, directly contradicting the original CAR issued by the DGCA. Such modifications fundamentally dilute the protective intent of the regulation and jeopardise pilot alertness and flight safety," it added.





ALPA India noted that passenger safety should not be compromised for commercial reasons and warned that any accidents arising from fatigue due to these dispensations would be the DGCA's responsibility, not the pilots'.





Earlier today, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.





IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.





-- ANI

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) on Friday wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), expressing strong objection over selective and unsafe dispensations granted to IndiGo under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) CAR Phase II implementation.