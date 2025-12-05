HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Highest number of Indigo flight cancellations will be on...

Fri, 05 December 2025
15:02
Chaos, no help and cancellations marked travel by Indigo all through this week
IndiGo said that Friday should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as the airline is taking necessary steps to reboot its systems and schedules for progressive improvement. 

"Short term proactive concellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the airline said in a post on X. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, leaving passengers stranded at airports as the flight disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday.

Deeply apologising for the disruptions, IndiGo said the situation will not get resolved overnight. "Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow," it said.

IndiGo on Friday cancelled all its departing domestic flights from Delhi airport until midnight, as the airline continues to grapple with significant operational disruptions. Meanwhile, IndiGo has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai airport till 6 pm on Friday, according to sources. -- PTI

