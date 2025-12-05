Govt orders high-level probe into IndiGo crisis

17:13

The government on Thursday said the new flight duty norms for pilots have been kept in abeyance and various operational steps are being taken to help normalise flight operations amid widespread disruptions at IndiGo.



Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said a high-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the reasons behind the disruptions at the countrys largest airline and to fix accountability.



IndiGo has been grappling with large-scale cancellations in recent days due to pilot-rostering issues, leaving passengers stranded at airports across the country, in some cases for up to three days.



Naidu said complete restoration of services is expected within the next three days, adding that with the initiation of corrective operational measures, flight schedules are likely to return to normal by tomorrow. -- PTI