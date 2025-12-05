HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo's on-time performance slumps to 8.5%

Fri, 05 December 2025
12:56
Passengers at a Indigo counter at Mumbai's T1. Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Passengers at a Indigo counter at Mumbai's T1. Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IndiGo's on-time performance plummeted to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, with worsening operational disruptions impacting flight schedules. The country's largest airline, which generally operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily, is now cancelling flights as part of efforts to tackle disruptions, primarily triggered by crew woes. 

The On-Time Performance (OTP), an indicator of an airline's punctuality, plunged to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, as per the latest data from the civil aviation ministry. The airline, which presents its punctuality as a hallmark, recorded an on-time performance of 19.7 per cent on Wednesday, a steep fall from 35 per cent reported on Tuesday. 

On Thursday, the OTP of Air India and Air India Express were at 61 per cent and 58.6 per cent, respectively, while that of Akasa Air stood at 63 per cent. The readings for SpiceJet and state-owned Alliance Air were at 56.4 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively. 

The OTP is calculated based on the performance of airlines at six major airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Shares of IndiGo, which is partly-owned by Bhatia, fell nearly 3 per cent to Rs 5,291.45 in the afternoon trade on the BSE on Friday. -- PTI

