HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo cancellations: Cops on alert amid passenger distress at Mumbai airport

Fri, 05 December 2025
Share:
17:36
image
Police personnel posted at Mumbai international airport are on alert for the past 24 hours due to IndiGo flight cancellations, an official said on Friday. 

Air travel across India remained in chaos for a fourth straight day on Friday as IndiGo, the country's largest airline, scrapped around 500 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded for several hours at a stretch with little clarity on alternatives.

The country's largest airline generally operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily.

More than 50 per cent of the airline's flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Terminus (CSMIA) here have been cancelled till afternoon, the official pointed out.

"Police personnel at Mumbai international airport have been on alert since the last 24 hours as hundreds of passengers are stranded (due to flight cancellations). However, as per our information, the airline is reimbursing affected passengers and also delivering their baggage etc as per schedule. Passengers, who are in transit and have international flights, have been provided accommodation at hotels," the official said.

Many hotels near Mumbai airport have been booked to accommodate such passengers, he added.

Another official, however, pointed out that some hotels have increased their room rents, while taxi fares in the region have also seen a spike.

A security official at Mumbai airport said around 100 IndiGo flights have been cancelled.

The On-Time Performance (OTP), an indicator of an airline's punctuality, plunged to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, as per the latest data from the civil aviation ministry.

The OTP is calculated based on the performance of airlines at six major airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt orders high-level probe into IndiGo crisis
LIVE! Govt orders high-level probe into IndiGo crisis

After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms
After IndiGo chaos, DGCA withdraws flight duty norms

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, sources told PTI that the DGCA has decided to withdraw the provision 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' from the FDTL norms.

DGCA chief urges pilots to help stabilise flight ops
DGCA chief urges pilots to help stabilise flight ops

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai on Friday requested the cooperation of all pilots to ensure smooth flight operations amid massive IndiGo flight disruptions.

IndiGo flight cancelled, newlyweds attend own reception online
IndiGo flight cancelled, newlyweds attend own reception online

Not meaning to miss the important day, the couple appeared on a large screen at the venue through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, greeted the guests and apologised for not being personally present.

Modi, Putin bolster trade ties amid Trump's tariff threat
Modi, Putin bolster trade ties amid Trump's tariff threat

India and Russia have solidified a five-year plan to enhance their economic and trade partnership, while also addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the threat of terrorism.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO