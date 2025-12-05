IndiGo cancellations: Cops on alert amid passenger distress at Mumbai airport

17:36

Police personnel posted at Mumbai international airport are on alert for the past 24 hours due to IndiGo flight cancellations, an official said on Friday.





Air travel across India remained in chaos for a fourth straight day on Friday as IndiGo, the country's largest airline, scrapped around 500 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded for several hours at a stretch with little clarity on alternatives.





The country's largest airline generally operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily.





More than 50 per cent of the airline's flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Terminus (CSMIA) here have been cancelled till afternoon, the official pointed out.





"Police personnel at Mumbai international airport have been on alert since the last 24 hours as hundreds of passengers are stranded (due to flight cancellations). However, as per our information, the airline is reimbursing affected passengers and also delivering their baggage etc as per schedule. Passengers, who are in transit and have international flights, have been provided accommodation at hotels," the official said.





Many hotels near Mumbai airport have been booked to accommodate such passengers, he added.





Another official, however, pointed out that some hotels have increased their room rents, while taxi fares in the region have also seen a spike.





A security official at Mumbai airport said around 100 IndiGo flights have been cancelled.





The On-Time Performance (OTP), an indicator of an airline's punctuality, plunged to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, as per the latest data from the civil aviation ministry.





The OTP is calculated based on the performance of airlines at six major airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. -- PTI