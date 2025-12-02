HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Even if Rahul Gandhi is jailed...': Shivakumar

Tue, 02 December 2025
Share:
08:58
image
Accusing the Centre of pursuing 'political vendetta' against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleged that central investigative agencies were being 'misused' to target him in the National Herald case.

Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar on Monday said there were 'limits to political harassment', asserting that the National Herald was a party asset and not the personal property of any Congress leader.

"National Herald isn't a personal property of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. He was a shareholder by virtue of being president. The CM and I are also presidents of several Boards and Corporations. As a president, they will have certain shares and they get transferred once they relinquish the post. It is a historic trend for Congress leaders to become presidents of National Herald," he said.

Reiterating that the publication belonged to the party, he added that previous leaders, including former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, had taken decisions in the institution's interest.

"They have already announced that neither Young India nor National Herald is private property. Morarji Desai had taken certain decisions in the interest of the party. When the party was in a difficult situation during Sitaram Kesari's time, party leaders approached Sonia Gandhi and requested her to take party responsibilities," he said.

He recalled that during the tenure of Sitaram Kesari, Congress leaders had requested Sonia Gandhi to take over party responsibilities when the organisation was facing challenges.

"They are now being targeted for political vendetta. History will repeat. Rahul Gandhi will not be bothered even if he is put in jail, but vendetta politics is not good. Politics must be direct. Let's fight elections, but don't torture like this, misusing investigative agencies," the Dy CM said.

On reports of inviting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a breakfast meeting, Shivakumar dismissed speculation, saying, "This is between us. We are working together as brothers. There are no groups among us as you (media) are projecting. We have 140 MLAs and we will take everyone together."

He also confirmed ongoing discussions with the Chief Minister regarding an all-party meeting in Delhi this week.

"As the winter session is going on, we need to brief our MPs about the state's interests," he said.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Even if Rahul Gandhi is jailed...': Shivakumar
LIVE! 'Even if Rahul Gandhi is jailed...': Shivakumar

Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets
Govt makes Sanchar Saathi app mandatory on new handsets

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

Cong calls Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'
Cong calls Sanchar Saathi order 'unconstitutional'

The Congress party has strongly opposed the Department of Telecommunications' directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on new mobile phones, citing constitutional concerns and privacy violations. The party...

Bengal: 2,208 booths under lens after all SIR forms return
Bengal: 2,208 booths under lens after all SIR forms return

A total of 2,208 booths in West Bengal are under the scanner after all the distributed enumeration forms were returned filled up, indicating that there is not a single dead, duplicate or untraceable voter in these booths, EC sources said.

BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat
BrahMos Test Signals Battle Ready Bharat

'The missile hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy, reaffirming India's ability to deliver decisive long-range precision strikes.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO