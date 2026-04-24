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Israel prepared to renew war against Iran

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, while awaiting approval from the United States to proceed with further operations, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

During a security assessment on Thursday, Katz stated that the Israeli military is on standby for expanded operations. "Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran," he said, adding that the Israel Defense Forces are "awaiting the green light from the United States to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty," as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

He further noted the military's readiness for offensive and defensive action, saying, "The IDF is prepared for both defence and attack, and the targets are marked."

Commenting on Iran's internal security apparatus, Katz said, "The terrorist regime in Iran specialises mainly in internal repression of the population through the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij."

He also accused Tehran of economic coercion, stating, "Energy extortion, with the threat of raising global oil prices. -- ANI

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