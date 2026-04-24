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Social media influencer held for 'derogatory' remarks against Hindu leader

Fri, 24 April 2026
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The police arrested a male social media influencer in Mumbai's Vakola area for allegedly making derogatory remarks about a Hindu religious leader in his videos, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Abu Jabir Hussain Gayasuddin Talukdar alias Javed, had posted multiple videos on his Instagram page. 

In one of the videos, he allegedly mocked Hindu religious leader Swami Rambhadracharya, who spoke about the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra', an official of the Vakola police station said.

The accused also allegedly passed objectionable comments about Hindu religious texts, he said.

A Bajrang Dal activist, Ajit Yadav, found the videos and filed a complaint with the police. Based on it, an FIR was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

He was arrested at his residence in Oshiwara on Thursday night.

Talukdar has around one lakh subscribers on Instagram, the official said. -- PTI

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