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Students forced to remove janeu during CET in Bengaluru

Fri, 24 April 2026
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15:13
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A row has erupted after five Brahmin students were forced to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) at Krupanidhi College in Bengaluru during the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The CET is held to select students for admission into professional courses.

Students on Friday alleged that the invigilators present at the examination hall of the college at Madivala asked them to get the sacred thread removed if they wished to write the exam.

This was despite the fact that last year, when a similar controversy took place, the government made it clear that the sacred thread would not be removed during the CET.

However, once again this year, students faced similar discrimination.

A student said, "When I went to the examination centre, the teachers got my ear ring removed. I can still understand that because no metal is allowed, but they also forced me to get the sacred thread removed from the body."

Left with no other option, the student obeyed the diktat of the invigilators.

Sources said parents of the students reached the venue after the exam was over and questioned the motive when there were standing instructions not to remove the sacred thread.

Some other students alleged that the red and yellow sacred thread (Mauli/Kalava) tied to the wrist was also removed by the invigilators.

When a similar controversy erupted in Shivamogga, Bidar and some other places, the state's Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, assured parents that action would be taken against those responsible for it.

Even the chief minister had directed authorities not to ask students to remove the thread last year. Yet, the incident was repeated on Thursday, the parents alleged.  -- PTI

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