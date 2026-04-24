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Samrat Choudhary govt wins trust vote in Bihar

Fri, 24 April 2026
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The Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

Choudhary moved the motion, proposing that 'the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state', during a one-day special session.

The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-strong House, where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats.

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar, who gave up the top post upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Only two JD-U leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were inducted into the new cabinet and designated as deputy chief ministers.

Besides the JD-U, the BJP-led coalition in the state includes the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas of Union minister Chirag Paswan, the Hindustani Awam Morcha headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The five-party coalition won 202 seats in the elections held in November last year.   -- PTI

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