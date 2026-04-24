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Raghav Chadha announces merger of two-thirds of AAP RS MPs with BJP

Fri, 24 April 2026
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In a major political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday announced that two-thirds of the party's members in the Upper House have decided to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party, invoking provisions of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Chadha said the decision was taken collectively by the MPs.

"We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," he said.

Chadha also expressed disillusionment with the party, stating that the AAP had deviated from its founding principles, values and core morals.

"The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals. Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits," he said.

He added that he had, for some time, felt out of place in the party.

"For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party. So, today, we announce that I am distancing myself from the AAP and getting close to the public," Chadha said.

Further details were awaited.  -- ANI

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