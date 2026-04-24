From boardrooms to ballrooms -- Indrani Mukerjea is back, unbothered, unstoppable, and gloriously, unapologetically herself.
A complaint has been filed against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai, police said.
Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has stated that Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, pending approval from the United States. This comes as US President Donald Trump says he would not use nuclear weapons in...
'Nepal today is far more aware, self-confident, aspirational, and assertive.''India's policy so far has not been geared to this shift. It is time to redraw our Nepal strategy.'
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