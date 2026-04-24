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LIVE! Next CM will be BJP worker, born in Bengal: Shah
LIVE! Next CM will be BJP worker, born in Bengal: Shah

Indrani Mukerjea: Why I Chose Peace Over Fame
Indrani Mukerjea: Why I Chose Peace Over Fame

From boardrooms to ballrooms -- Indrani Mukerjea is back, unbothered, unstoppable, and gloriously, unapologetically herself.

Mumbai woman booked after spat with minister over traffic
Mumbai woman booked after spat with minister over traffic

A complaint has been filed against a woman who confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam caused by a BJP rally in Mumbai, police said.

Ready to restart war, awaiting US approval: Israel
Ready to restart war, awaiting US approval: Israel

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has stated that Israel is prepared to escalate military action against Iran, pending approval from the United States. This comes as US President Donald Trump says he would not use nuclear weapons in...

'India Playing A Chess Game In Nepal'
'India Playing A Chess Game In Nepal'

'Nepal today is far more aware, self-confident, aspirational, and assertive.''India's policy so far has not been geared to this shift. It is time to redraw our Nepal strategy.'

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