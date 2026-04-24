Next CM will be BJP worker, born in Bengal: Shah

13:11

Will this be Mamata Banerjee's swan song?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "outsider" jibe against the BJP, asserting that the next Chief Minister of the state will be a BJP worker born and brought up in Bengal.



Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Amit Shah took a swipe at CM Mamata, saying her nephew and TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee would not be in power after the declaration of results.



Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah said, "Bengal's CM is spreading rumours that if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the outsiders will rule. I want to tell Didi, the next Chief Minister of Bengal will be someone who was born in Bengal, educated in the Bengali medium and will be able to speak Bengali... The only thing is that your nephew will not be there; CM will be a BJP worker."



Slamming Mamata Banerjee's 'women should not leave the house after 7 pm' remark, the BJP leader promised the safety of women in the state.



He said, "The formation of the government of the BJP in Bengal is of great importance. Our first priority will be to provide security to the women of Bengal and to liberate them from fear. The state where the female CM asks about the need for women to leave the house after 7 o'clock, I believe she has no right to rule. Today, I want to assure the mothers and sisters of Bengal that on the 5th, after the government of the BJP is formed, even at 1 o'clock at night, a young girl will leave with a scooter; no goon will be able to look at her."



Shah also said the BJP has fielded victims of alleged crimes in Bengal to ensure their voices are represented in the Assembly. -- ANI