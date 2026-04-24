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3 killed in twin firing incidents in Manipur's Ukhrul district

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing between armed groups of rival tribal communities in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday morning, officials said.

In one incident near Mullam village, security forces recovered two bodies around 11.25 am, they said.

The deceased, identified as L Sitlhou and P Haolai, were found in camouflage outfits with bullet injuries, officials added.

Earlier, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed militants at Mullam village in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district around 5.30 am.

Some outlying houses in the village were also set on fire by the militants.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust condemned the killing of "two village volunteers" and the burning of houses at Mullam and Songphal villages.

The organisation demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man, identified as H Jamang from Chatric Khullen in Kamjong district, was killed on the spot in an ambush by armed militants near Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district early Friday morning, officials said.

The body has been recovered, they added. -- PTI

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