HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Another RSS man fielded...: Cong on Veep nomination

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
09:53
image
Congress leader Manickam Tagore criticized the NDA's nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan as Vice Presidential candidate, calling him "another RSS man." He highlighted that after the Prime Minister and Speaker, yet another key institution is facing a battle to be protected.

Tagore on X commented on C.P. Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, stating, "Vice President of India. After PM, Speaker now ...Another Institution...Another battle to protect. Hope INDIA decides."

According to sources, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA. 

On Sunday, the NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. BJP National President JP Nadda announced after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi. BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet
LIVE! Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet

Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on
Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on

The schools included Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US
We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US

Rubio mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.

What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP

By naming a sworn swayamsevak for vice president, the Modi-Shah duo have sent out a clear and positive message to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV