Another RSS man fielded...: Cong on Veep nomination

Tagore on X commented on C.P. Radhakrishnan's nomination as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, stating, "Vice President of India. After PM, Speaker now ...Another Institution...Another battle to protect. Hope INDIA decides."





According to sources, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA.





On Sunday, the NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. BJP National President JP Nadda announced after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi. BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election. -- ANI

