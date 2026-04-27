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Iran proposes to reopen Hormuz without nuclear agreement

Mon, 27 April 2026
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13:30
Iran FM Aghachi in Islamabad yesterday
Iran FM Aghachi in Islamabad yesterday
Iran has proposed to the United States that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz without linking the move to its nuclear programme, according to two regional officials familiar with the matter.

Tehran is also seeking relief from the US blockade as part of the offer, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive, behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The proposal was passed to Washington via Pakistan, but it is unlikely to win support from US President Donald Trump, who has made clear that any broader deal must address Iran's nuclear ambitions alongside reopening the vital shipping route to secure a durable ceasefire.

"We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

The proposal was first reported by Axios. -- Agencies

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