'Danger of nuke weapons falling into wrong hands in Pak'

Mon, 11 August 2025
14:05
Asim Munir in the US
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments show that Pakistan is an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons, India says. "There is real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan. The Pak Army Chief's statement is part of pattern; whenever US supports Pak military, they always show their true colours. It is a symptom that democracy doesn't exist in Pakistan; it is their military which controls," India said. 

India's strong statement comes after Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir said that Kashmir is the "jugular vein" of Pakistan. The Pakistani army chief made the comments while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida. He is currently on a visit to the US. Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein." 

His comments were trashed by India. "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

There is a real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan, they said adding his remarks are a symptom that democracy does not exist in that country.

'We need to be very vigilant as we are passing through some fraught times.'

Opposition MPs, including prominent leaders, marched to the Election Commission to protest against voter roll revisions in Bihar, alleging disenfranchisement. The march was halted by police, leading to slogans and demonstrations.

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to address the 'extremely grim' stray dog menace by picking up strays and housing them in shelters for sterilization and immunization. The court also warned against...

