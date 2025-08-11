'Danger of nuke weapons falling into wrong hands in Pak'

14:05

Asim Munir in the US





India's strong statement comes after Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir said that Kashmir is the "jugular vein" of Pakistan. The Pakistani army chief made the comments while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida. He is currently on a visit to the US. Weeks before the Pahalgam attack, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein."





His comments were trashed by India. "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments show that Pakistan is an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons, India says. "There is real danger of nuclear weapons falling in the hands of non state actors in Pakistan. The Pak Army Chief's statement is part of pattern; whenever US supports Pak military, they always show their true colours. It is a symptom that democracy doesn't exist in Pakistan; it is their military which controls," India said.