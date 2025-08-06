HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Maximum adulteration in paneer, desi ghee'

Wed, 06 August 2025
The maximum adulteration has been found in 'paneer' and 'desi ghee', said Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday, while citing the result of samples collected and also advising people to buy these consumable products from known sources or make them at their homes.

Sharing details of the result of samples collected, the minister said out of 531 samples of 'paneer', 196 samples were found to be sub-standard and 59 were unsafe for consumption. 

"There is maximum adulteration in paneer (cheese) and 'desi ghee' (clarified butter)," said Singh. The sample results of unsafe paneer show that starch or some chemicals were used to make them, he said. The minister said the health authorities regularly take action when they find sub-standard paneer and destroy it. Regarding 'desi ghee', the minister said the health authorities took 222 samples and of which 20 were of sub-standard quality and 28 were unsafe for consumption. -- PTI

